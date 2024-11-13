DUSU election results to be announced on November 21

New Delhi: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union elections will be declared on November 21, almost two months after the polls were held, according to university officials.

The elections were held on September 27 and the results were originally scheduled to be announced the next day. Out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters, 51,379 students cast their votes this year, marking the lowest turnout in at least 10 years.

The election had resulted in widespread defacement of public spaces by campaign materials. The Delhi High Court took cognizance of the matter and stayed the results until all defacement issues were addressed.

The counting of votes for both the central panel and college representatives will begin at 8:30 am on November 21 at the DU Conference Centre in the presence of an Election Commission team, an official said.

Delhi University stored the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a strong room at the examination department, monitored around the clock by a police team. The ballot boxes were kept safe in individual colleges.

Voting for DUSU's central panel, which includes the posts of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary, was conducted using EVMs, while ballot papers were used for electing college representatives.

In a ruling on Monday, the High Court conditionally lifted the stay, allowing the counting to proceed if all campaign-related defacement was cleaned up. The court has allowed the university to announce the results on or before November 26, contingent on these conditions.

"Preparations are underway for the November 21 counting. Most of the cleaning work has already been completed. The EVMs and ballot papers will be opened in the presence of the Election Commission's team to maintain transparency," a Delhi University official said.