DUSU elections: Campaigning permitted within college campuses

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) In view of the limited period of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, campaigning has been allowed in college campuses and each candidate will be permitted entry into a college with a maximum of four supporters, said a circular from the office of the chief election officer.

The circular said the candidates participating in the DUSU elections can use the "wall of democracies" available in the campus for pasting handmade posters only.

"In view of limited period of campaigning for DUSU Elections - 2023, the colleges have been allowed to campaign in their campus. In this regard, each candidate will be permitted entry in the college with maximum of four supporters who shall be carrying valid DU - ID Card," the circular said.

The authorities have also been advised to constitute an election committee to ensure that no damage is done to the college property.

"The Code of Conduct/Lyngdoh Committee guidelines must be strictly followed in DUSU elections. Any violations are liable to disqualifications and criminal punishments under above guidelines and acts," the circular said.

The elections to the students' body of the Delhi University are being held after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019.

The DUSU elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi University, September 12 is the last date for submitting of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of list of nominated candidates whereas September 13 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates.

The day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and the evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the circular said.

The DUSU is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students' union, the elections to which are held annually.