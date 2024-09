New Delhi: The Delhi University on Monday announced that its student union elections for 2024-25 will be held on September 27.

The nominations for DUSU polls can be filed on September 17, a varsity official said, adding that the counting of votes will take place on September 28.

Last year, the RSS-affiliated ABVP had won three central panel polls including that of president while the Congress' student wing NSUI bagged post of vice-president.