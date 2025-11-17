DUSU joint secy suspended from union for 2 months for assaulting professor; victim says 'eyewash'

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi University administration has suspended DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha from the students’ union for two months after an internal inquiry found her guilty of physically assaulting a professor inside the Dr B R Ambedkar College last month.

However, Jha can attend her classes and appear for examinations, according to an official order.

Jha’s conduct was deemed “unacceptable and unbecoming” of a student and an office-bearer of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), the order issued by the proctor’s office said.

The order said the incident amounted to a serious breach of discipline and constituted “gross indiscipline” under the University Ordinance XV-B.

Jha has been barred from entering any DU college premises during the suspension period. She has also been directed to submit a written apology and an undertaking of good conduct.

The suspension may be revoked only after a review of her behaviour by the inquiry committee, the order said.

“However, in the interest of academics, she may continue attending her classes and appear for examinations,” it said.

Professor Sujit Kumar, who was allegedly slapped and assaulted by Jha and other ABVP members on October 16, criticised the action, calling it “eyewash”.

“I have not received the order, even though I am the victim. Someone who assaults an on-duty professor deserves more punishment. This is no punishment at all,” he told PTI.

Kumar argued that the suspension period overlaps largely with preparatory leaves, exams and the winter break.

“Effectively, she is suspended only for the January 2-13 period. The whole system is trying to save her,” he alleged, claiming that Delhi Police did not contact him for his statement after the FIR was filed.

“I went to the police station and submitted my version in writing. I also wrote three letters to the vice-chancellor but received no response,” he claimed.

Several DU teachers condemned the assault, calling it an attack on the dignity of educators. Abha Dev Habib, secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), called the punishment a “farce”.

“Everyone knows there will be no DUSU activity in the next two months due to exams. Students get far stricter punishment even for cheating. If a senior teacher can be attacked like this, imagine the vulnerability of the non-teaching staff and younger colleagues,” she said.

A day after the incident, Jha, an ABVP member elected as DUSU joint secretary this year, claimed that she acted “impulsively in distress” after receiving complaints of “misbehaviour” and “physical assault” by the professor.

She alleged that the teacher threatened her, used abusive language and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol – claims that Kumar denied.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing the teacher being surrounded and assaulted inside the principal’s office in the presence of police personnel, surfaced online on the day of the incident.

The university formed a six-member committee to investigate the matter.