DUSU polls: 3rd year students can contest VP, Joint Sec posts; Voters up by 50,000 with 4th year

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) For the first time, third-year students of Delhi University will be able to contest for the posts of vice-president and joint secretary in the DUSU elections.

The change comes after the implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP), which has altered the status of third-year students. They will no longer be considered final-year students, a condition that previously prevented them from contesting.

The section 11 (2) of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Constitution specifies that only those students who are not appearing for the final-year examination in that year can contest for the posts of vice-president and joint secretary.

Based on this, the DUSU Election Committee issued a clarification, also stating that any student can contest for the posts of president and secretary.

Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishore Sharma, while issuing the notification, said, "This decision has been taken keeping in mind the transparency and rules of the student union elections. All interested candidates should complete the nomination process within the time limit." The last date for filing nominations is September 10.

This year, the electorate is set to swell with the inclusion of fourth-year students under the four-year programme. The chief election officer told PTI that the university is expecting an increase of around 50,000 voters compared to previous elections.

"The voter base used to be around 2.25 lakh, and this year we are expecting it to be about 2.8 lakh," he said. Officials added that the participation of fourth-year students is likely to influence the outcome significantly.

The DUSU Election Committee has clarified that only those students who have taken admission by September 9 and deposited fees will be eligible to vote in the September 18 elections.

First-year students without ID cards will be allowed to vote by showing Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or driving licence along with the fee receipt.

About 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept ready for the polls. While voting for the four central posts — president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary — will be conducted through EVMs, elections for college-level counsellors will be held via ballot papers.

A total of 155 polling booths will be set up across 52 colleges and centres.

The DUSU elections for 2025–26 are scheduled for September 18, and counting will be held the next day. This year's elections are expected to be conducted under strict measures against defacement and in line with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee. PTI MHS MHS HIG HIG