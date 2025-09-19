DUSU polls: ABVP's Aryan Mann leading NSUI rival Joslyn Choudhary by more than 9,800 votes

New Delhi: Aryan Mann of the ABVP was poised for victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, leading his NSUI rival Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by more than 9,800 votes for the president's post, according to official trends.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI was ahead of the RSS-backed ABVP for the vice president's post by more than 5,300 votes while the saffron outfit's candidates were leading for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

According to official trends, 14 rounds of counting have been completed. There will be either 21 or 22 rounds of counting in total.

Counting of votes for the DUSU elections began on Friday morning, officials said.

A 39.45 per cent turnout was recorded in the polling held on Thursday. This year's turnout saw a small increase over last year's turnout of 35 per cent.