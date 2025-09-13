DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI, Left alliance roll out manifestos; promise inclusive, affordable campuses

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The main contenders of next week's Delhi University students' union (DUSU) elections -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress' NSUI and the Left-backed SFI-AISA alliance -- have unveiled their manifestoes, outlining promises on education, accessibility and student welfare.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its manifesto was drafted after considering over 5,000 suggestions received from students.

It pledged subsidised health insurance, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, upgraded sports equipment and nutrition for student athletes, and accessibility audits to make campuses more inclusive. Free Wi-Fi across the university and financial support for final-year research scholars also figure in its agenda.

"The ABVP's capable leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for students with special needs, and free Wi-Fi access across DU.

"With these initiatives, we aim to establish Delhi University as a premier global institution," said Aryan Maan, the outfit's candidate for DUSU president.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) manifesto stressed inclusive infrastructure, affordable education, and student rights.

It proposed a barrier-free campus, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for students with disabilities, their representation in university committees, and support systems for North-Eastern and linguistic minority students.

Sustainable campuses and rejection of the National Education Policy in favour of greater public funding also featured prominently in its manifesto.

The NSUI also launched a manifesto specifically for women, with a focus on safety and health, promising dedicated helplines, sanitary pad vending machines, menstrual health awareness campaigns, and gender sensitivity on campus.

The SFI-AISA alliance termed its agenda "a true student-centric manifesto" and promised to resist fee hikes, push for elected Internal Complaints Committees and gender sensitisation cells in all colleges, and restore equal opportunity and grievance redressal mechanisms.

It also pledged menstrual leave for women students and demanded the inclusion of women's colleges like Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, and Daulat Ram College in the union.

The alliance sharply criticised the NEP and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, arguing that valuable teaching hours were being diverted to Skill Enhancement and Value Added Courses instead of core subjects.

It vowed to scrap what it termed "bogus courses" and reinstate core course credits, alongside revising internal assessment and restoring entrance exams.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18. PTI MHS NSD NSD