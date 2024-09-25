DUSU polls festival of democracy, not laundering of money: Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Upset over the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the elections are a festival of democracy and not of laundering money.

A bench of Chief Justice Designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said crores of rupees were prima facie being spent by candidates and orally asked the university vice chancellor to step in and take strict action. People are "behaving like illiterates" in a place of learning, the court said and added that the election system is not there to corrupt the youth.

Going through photographs of the defacement of public property, the bench said the situation during the DUSU polls was worse than general elections.

The bench said the university should defer the elections, scheduled for September 27, or disqualify candidates and start nomination afresh, or should allow polling but not declare the results till all the defacement is removed.

The university counsel, on instructions of the chief election officer of the university who was present in the court, asked that the matter be taken up on Thursday as authorities plan to take a decision on it by then.

The court then listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday and directed Delhi Police to cooperate with Delhi University, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Metro to ensure that no further defacement of public property takes place and the defacement already done is removed.

“People have so much money power in these elections. It is a festival of democracy and not a festival of laundering of money. This is laundering of money, which is going on. These are some crores being spent here.

“The election system is not to corrupt the youth. In a place of learning, people are behaving like illiterates. Only an illiterate can behave like this. Delhi University is doing nothing. Take stringent action so that these people get to know that they cannot get away like this. This shows there is no dearth of money. Let the vice chancellor call a meeting today itself,” an annoyed bench said.

It added, “this amounts to corruption. If the students end up getting corrupt at this stage, there is no end.” The court was hearing a plea seeking action against prospective DUSU candidates and student political outfits involved in damaging, defacing, soiling or destroying the beauty of public walls.

Petitioner Prashant Manchanda, a practising advocate, also sought action against those involved in damaging classrooms, thus denying citizens a clean and beautiful environment and surroundings free from defacement as well as depriving the students of their right to education.

He also sought a direction to erring candidates and their parties to remove the defacement and refurbish the areas and further take efforts for beautification of the destroyed portions.

During the hearing, the DU counsel submitted that show cause notices have already been issued to the erring candidates on why they should not be disqualified for defacing public property.

The counsel for MCD submitted that a large number of posters, banners and other articles used for defacing public property had been removed but so much is still left.