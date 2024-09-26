DUSU polls: HC halts counting of votes till defacement of property removed

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday halted the counting of votes of DUSU elections, which are scheduled on Friday, till all the defacement, including posters, hoarding, graffiti and spray paints, are removed and public property is restored.

A bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the elections process may proceed but the counting of votes will not take place till the court is satisfied that defacement of property has been removed.

“This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored,” the bench said. PTI SKV SKV KVK KVK