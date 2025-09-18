DUSU polls: More celebration than election on DU's North Campus

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) It was more of a festival than an election on Delhi University's North Campus on Thursday as students poured out in large numbers, campaigning vehicles crawled past polling booths and the beat of drums competed with the chatter of voters for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Outside colleges, groups of supporters handed out vada pav coupons and discount slips at traffic junctions and e-rickshaw stands. For many students, these little handouts became as much a part of the day as casting their vote.

Voting for the DUSU elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security. Students started casting their votes in two shifts -- from 8.30 am to 1 pm for the day classes and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for the evening classes.

"I got a coupon and kept it as a memory. Everyone around me was rushing to grab one," said Karan, a Kirori Mal College student.

Convoys of Scorpios, Thars and motorbikes cruised the streets, with young campaigners leaning out of windows and tossing bundles of pamphlets into the crowd. The roads became the main battleground after the court restricted poster pasting to the designated 'Walls of Democracy'. By polling day, even those walls were stripped bare.

The biggest spectacle came when fake Rs 500 notes marked 'Children Bank of India' were showered on bystanders. For a brief moment, students believed they had struck gold.

"We thought we had become rich, then saw every note carried the same serial number," laughed Sanya, a Daulat Ram College student, holding one up as a souvenir.

Adding to the noise were dholwalas stationed outside the college gates. "Every year we play here for someone or the other. Most of the time, we don't even know who we are playing for. The energy is high and we usually make Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 in a day, plus tips," said Rakesh, a drummer outside Hindu College, before striking his instrument again.

The paper trail left behind by the day also became an opportunity. E-rickshaw drivers and ragpickers collected discarded pamphlets in sacks to sell as scrap.

"Last year, I earned Rs 2,000. This time it may be closer to Rs 800 because the number of pamphlets is less," said Shyam, who operates near Kirori Mal College.

Children too joined the rush for the fake notes, clutching them tightly even after realising they were worthless. "I thought it was real, but it was not. Still, I will keep it in my bag," said Rahul Singh, a boy who had gathered a handful.

Security personnel stood guard outside booths throughout the day to keep the atmosphere in check.

"We are staying vigilant so that no issues arise. The idea is to keep the process smooth," said an officer near Kirori Mal College.

With classes suspended, students arrived in groups, some with parents and others with friends. They lingered around booths, compared coupons and soaked in the carnival-like mood.

"We made a whole day out of it. Even if you don't care who wins, you don't want to miss this," said Ritika, a third-year student.

By evening, the streets of North Campus were carpeted with trampled pamphlets, fluttering coupons and fake cash slips, remnants of another Delhi University election day.

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.