DUSU polls: New president assures concession on metro fares for university students

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan on Friday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured concessional metro passes for varsity students, a key demand raised during the campaign.

Speaking at a press conference after the results were declared, Maan said, "We were assured by the Delhi chief minister and former DUSU president that university students will get concessional metro passes. From tomorrow itself, we will begin working on our manifesto promises, starting with this demand." Maan said that students' participation in DUSU polls showed that claims about Gen-Z being disinterested in campus politics were misplaced.

"Delhi University's Gen-Z voted in large numbers and stood shoulder to shoulder with us. This mandate proves their faith cannot be shaken by false narratives or personal attacks," Maan added.

On NSUI presidential candidate Joslyn Chaudhary's charge that the polls were fought with "power of money and liquor", Maan said, "This victory is not just mine, it is dedicated to the families of farmers across the country. My opponents tried to malign me by questioning my family and personal life, but the students have given a befitting reply. Winning by a margin of 16,000 votes is proof that such politics has failed." ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki congratulated the winning candidates, saying that the results were a rejection of "excuses" made by the opposition.

"Some have alleged vote theft and questioned the machines, but history has repeated itself. In 2019 Aryan Maan secured record votes, and once again he has emerged victorious this year. These results speak for themselves," he said.

Secretary Kunal Chaudhary said the victory was a responsibility more than a celebration. "Our actions will speak louder than words. This win is not the end of a campaign, but the beginning of delivery," he said.

Joint secretary Deepika Jha, who won by more than 4,000 votes, said ABVP's campaign focused on welfare issues.

"We worked tirelessly for the students of Delhi University. While the opposition stood divided on the lines of regionalism, we stood firmly for nationalism. Going forward, I will focus on women's safety, including ensuring PCR vans patrol outside hostels throughout the night," she said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three posts in the high-stakes election -- president, secretary, and joint secretary -- while the Congress-backed NSUI managed to win the vice-president's post.