DUSU polls: Students' organisations pull out all stops to woo voters

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) From demands to scrap the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme to improving hostel infrastructure, introducing Delhi Metro concession passes for students and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses -- DUSU hopefuls are pulling out all stops to woo voters to their side.

The students' outfits in the fray for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have made a plethora of promises in the lead up to the polls, hoping to clinch the support of those still undecided about their electoral choices.

The atmosphere on campus is one of excitement with a remarkable 90 per cent of the students preparing to participate in the electoral event for the first time, said Ashutosh Singh, the national media convenor of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"The candidates are leaving no stone unturned, actively engaging with their fellow students through various campaign avenues, including classes, canteens and hostels," he added.

The ABVP on Wednesday organised a Chhatra Garjana rally on the north and south campuses of Delhi University.

It said in a statement that the rally was aimed at addressing crucial issues such as the provision for Delhi Metro concession passes for the students, accessibility of sanitary pads through vending machines on every college campus, improved sports facilities and new hostels and overall enhancement of campus infrastructure.

"In the midst of it all, the motto remains clear. We believe in the power of work," Singh asserted.

Naina Dhiman, the ABVP's Delhi unit joint secretary, said its candidates organised Chhatra Samvaad events at nine locations, fostering a stronger connection between the students and their representatives, during the G20 Summit.

"Additionally, a Google Form has been introduced, offering all the students the opportunity to contribute their ideas and concerns, shaping the manifesto for a more inclusive and responsive university community," she added.

In the last elections in 2019, the ABVP won three posts while the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged the secretary's post.

The NSUI is actively reaching out to the students and even visiting their hometowns to address their concerns, said Lokesh Chugh, the organisation's national secretary and media and communications in-charge.

"The NSUI is also particularly welcoming of the freshers. Our primary objectives are improving campus infrastructure, resolving issues such as hostel facilities and ensuring that the students fully enjoy campus life," he added.

A senior NSUI member earlier this week said it would release two manifestos -- one being "women centric" -- for the polls.

The aim of releasing a "women centric" manifesto, to be released by women NSUI members, is to highlight issues related to them such as their safety on campuses, he had said.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), which has been actively engaging with the students, had earlier said that the polls are a referendum on the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP).

"While the candidates gear up for their campaigns, the students are raising their voices against the university's controversial decision to reintroduce the FYUP following a failed attempt in 2014," said Abhigyan, the AISA's Delhi unit president.

"AISA has taken a proactive stance, actively engaging with students across various colleges to address their concerns and sentiments regarding this contentious academic shift," he added.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. PTI COR SLB AS SZM