DUSU polls: Delhi traffic police issues advisory

New Delhi: The traffic police issued an advisory on Friday and urged commuters to avoid certain routes in view of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

"Today DUSU election is to be held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following routes for their convenience: There is no entry for commercial vehicles in Delhi University area and Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all motorists," the traffic police wrote on X.

The DUSU polls were last held in 2019. The election could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students' body election this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts.