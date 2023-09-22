DUSU polls: Voters hope for solution to high fees, accommodation issues

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) High tuition fees and the lack of affordable accommodation were the major talking points as students cast their votes in the Delhi University Students' Union elections on Friday.

Advertisment

A section of students from marginalised backgrounds rued how it is becoming difficult to study at Delhi University -- a public-funded institution -- because of the high fees.

Aman Rajput, a student at Campus Law Centre, said the fees at Delhi University colleges have been hiked in recent years and it is difficult for every student to get a hostel accommodation.

"Many of us are compelled to seek private flats. As a student, managing these expenses is challenging, especially considering the diverse financial backgrounds of campus residents," he said.

Advertisment

Priya Singh, a second-year student at Kirori Mal College, said she cannot afford to enrol in a private college.

"My family struggles to afford even three meals a day. That's why I have always strived to excel academically, hoping to secure admission to a government college," she said.

Sagar Dubby of Motilal Nehru College echoed Singh's sentiments and said he works part-time job to support his studies.

Advertisment

"I cannot afford coaching classes and have to cover my rent and food expenses independently. I work part time. Any increase in university fees poses a significant challenge for students like us who come from small villages," he added.

Hansraj College student Mansi said he is extremely worried about his future.

"I have three siblings and my family has to support them as well. I am deeply worried about my future studies. If this trend continues, where will individuals like us go?" he said.

Advertisment

Nikhil Sharma, a third-year student at Delhi University, hoped the organisation winning the polls will prioritise the fee issue, which is a major concern for students from middle- and lower-middle class families.

Students thronged the polling booths on Friday to cast their votes in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were last held in 2019. The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022. PTI COR SLB AS SZM