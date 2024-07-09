DUSU president files police complaint against NSUI members for 'false' claims about his marksheet

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) DUSU president Tushar Dedha has filed a police complaint against Congress' students wing and some of its members for making "false" and "misleading" claims about this marksheet.

This comes after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) vice president and NSUI member Abhi Dahiya last week on Saturday submitted a complaint with Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh accusing Dedha of using fraudulent marksheet to take admission in the university.

Several members of the NSUI and Congress supporters posted a copy of the complaint along with photographs of Dedha's marksheets accusing him of fraud and demanded that he be sacked as DUSU president.

Terming the claims as "baseless", Dedha has now filed a police complaint against Dahiya, the NSUI, its national president Varun Choudhary, and Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda for "targeting" him on social media to tarnish his reputation.

"I have been a part of the Delhi University since 2016, and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post graduation, then again during my nomination for the DUSU election. If asked again, I am fully willing to co-operate with any investigation, however, it is imperative that those levelling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation must be punished," Dedha said.

In the complaint submitted to Yogesh Singh, Dahiya had alleged that Dedha holds two class 12th marksheets from different boards -- CBSE and the Uttar Pradesh board -- both obtained as a regular student in the corresponding period in 2016.

He alleged that Dedha used "illegal means" and gave "false facts" about his qualification to get admission in the Delhi University and submitted a false affidavit about his qualification for the purpose of contesting the presidential elections. The NSUI demanded the results of the DUSU presidential elections be declared null and void.