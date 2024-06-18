DUSU requests CM Adityanath to build hostel for UP students in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build a dedicated hostel facility for students of Uttar Pradesh studying in various institutes in the national capital.

The chief minister has given assurance that work will be done in this direction, DUSU joint secretary Sachin Baisla claimed while speaking to PTI.

Baisla on Monday met Adityanath and requested him to establish a 1,000-bedded facility here.

The youth leader raised concern over the challenges faced by students from Uttar Pradesh in finding a suitable accommodation in Delhi.

"Many students come from economically weaker backgrounds, especially those hailing from rural areas, and struggle to afford a safe and healthy living space in the capital city. This not only affects their academic performance and also puts their safety and well-being at risk," he wrote in the submitted memorandum.

"Considering these challenges, I urge you to consider establishing a hostel specifically for students from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi. Such a hostel, with accommodation for around 1,000 students, would serve as a boon for those who are currently facing difficulty in finding affordable and secure housing," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister G Dayashankar Singh was also present during the meeting, Baisla said.