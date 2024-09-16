DUSU unveils Ambedkar's statue in north campus on final day of tenure

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The outgoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Tushar Dedha on Monday unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar outside the student union office in north campus.

The unveiling, aimed at honouring the Constitution maker and Bharat Ratna awardee, took place on the last day of the ABVP-led student union's tenure, an official statement said.

Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor, Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the completion of the project, was present at the event. A sapling was also planted during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Dedha said, "Baba Saheb is a source of inspiration for millions. By installing his statue, we aim to ensure that his thoughts reach every student of Delhi University." Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were present during the ceremony and chanted "Baba Saheb Amar Rahe!" to honor Ambedkar's legacy. PTI SJJ NB NB