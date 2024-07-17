DUSU vandalism: Student body committee passes proposal to oust vice-president

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on Wednesday said its Executive Committee has passed a proposal to oust the student body's vice-president Abhi Dahiya for allegedly vandalising the offices of other office bearers.

The proposal will now be placed before the Central Council and tabled in a meeting of presidents of various student unions for the final decision, DUSU said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from Dahiya.

In a meeting called on Tuesday, the Executive Committee, which comprises 11 elected members, unanimously passed the proposal to remove Dahiya from his post due to his alleged involvement in the vandalism at the student union's office on Sunday, DUSU said.

The proposal was presented by DUSU vice-president Tushar Dedha from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), it said.

The ABVP had on Sunday alleged that members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), including Dahiya, ransacked the DUSU office in the North Campus. The NSUI denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya's office.

The ABVP has alleged that those who vandalised the DUSU office first consumed alcohol in Dahiya's office. It had also shared a video purportedly showing empty bottles in Dahiya's office and clips of the vandalised offices.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Delhi University on Monday constituted a four-member committee headed by Proctor Rajni Abbi to probe the allegations. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, preferably within seven days. PTI SJJ DIV DIV