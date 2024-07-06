DUSU vice president accuses president of using 'fraudulent' marksheet to take admission

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) DUSU vice-president Abhi Dahiya on Friday submitted a complaint against its president Tushar Dedha for using "fraudulent" marksheet to take admission in the Delhi University. Dedha denied any wrongdoing and said he will file a defamation case.

In the complaint submitted to Delhi University Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, the member of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) alleged Dedha holds two class 12th marksheets from different boards -- CBSE and the UP board -- both obtained as a regular student in the corresponding period in 2016.

He alleged that Dedha, a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP), used "illegal means" and gave "false facts" about his qualification to get admission in the Delhi University.

"...Dedha used illegal means and gave false facts about his qualifications to get admissions in graduation and later in post-graduation. He also filed a false statement and affidavit about his qualifications for the purposes of contesting election of the president DUSU. By giving the wrong information, he has played fraud upon the university," the complaint read.

"As per the record received, he (Dedha) has two examination certificate/marksheets of intermediate class (12) one from CBSE in Arts stream having roll number 9130384 and the other from Madyamik Siksha Parishad Uttar Pardesh Board in Science stream having roll number 0322496 district/school code 06/1328 <061328> both passed in year 2016 as a regular student," it added alleging that it was a violation of the examination bye-laws of CBSE and the Uttar Pardesh Board.

The complainant demanded that the results of DUSU presidential elections be declared null and void and Dedha be sacked from his position as he allegedly filed false statements and affidavit about his qualification for the purpose of contesting the presidential elections.

Responding to the allegations, Dedha told PTI there was no wrongdoing on his part and he will file a defamation case against the NSUI, it's national president Varun Choudhary and Dahiya for misrepresenting his marksheet.

Choudhary posted a copy of the complaint and Dedha's marksheet on his social media handle X accusing him of doing fraud.

"The markesheets provided by the complainant are mine and are true but they are presented with distorted information. According to a Supreme Court order, one can give two exams at the same time. I studied from both CBSE and the UP board in 2016. But I only used one of the certificates (of the UP board) while taking admission here in DU," he claimed.

"I will take legal against the NSUI, its national president, and Abhi Dahiya for spreading distorted information about me," he added.

Dedha graduated in BA Program from the Satyawati College in 2019 and he is currently pursuing post-graduation in MA (Buddhism) from the Delhi University.