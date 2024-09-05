DUSU writes to VC for inclusion of non-affiliated colleges ahead of union polls

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Ahead of the September 27 DUSU polls, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led students' union submitted a memorandum to the university administration on Thursday, requesting for the inclusion of non-affiliated colleges in the election process.

In the memorandum addressed to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the students urged the administration to establish a formal process to connect all colleges of the University of Delhi to the union elections, enabling students to participate in the democratic process.

The memorandum also requested that the funds allocated to the union for 2020-2023 be used to start special buses in the North and South Campuses.

"In light of the recent attempt by three colleges of the University of Delhi to de-affiliate from the DUSU panel, we have submitted a memorandum demanding that all colleges be included in the panel. This would ensure their participation in the electoral process and allow them to choose their representatives," said ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Attri.

Delhi University Students' Union president Tushar Dedha said, "Establishing U-Special Buses will significantly enhance student life by providing reliable and affordable transportation. Through our memorandum, we have urged the administration to allocate the funds from the 2020-2023 DUSU tenure to reinstate U-Special buses in the North and South Campuses." Currently, 52 of the 69 Delhi University colleges are affiliated with DUSU. PTI SJJ IJT IJT