Dutch citizen arrested with banned GPS device at Gwalior airport

Gwalior, Nov 4 (PTI) A man from the Netherlands was arrested with a banned Global Positioning System (GPS) device at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior, a police official said on Tuesday.

The man, Slagtenhorst Remco, is a resident of Gravenhage (The Hague) in the Netherlands and was in Gwalior to attend the wedding of son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police. The foreign national was on his way back home when he was apprehended on Monday, the official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told reporters that a foreign citizen, who had come to attend a wedding ceremony in the Madhya Pradesh city, was arrested with a GPS device.

He said Central Industrial Security Force personnel recovered the banned device from his bag during security checks at the airport.

The CSP stated, "The foreign national could not provide a satisfactory reason for possessing the GPS, after which the airport security personnel handed him over to the Maharajpura police station." Sikarwar said a case has been registered against him under the Telecommunications Act.

According to police, the Dutch man was found in possession of a Garmin GPS unit, which can be used in India only with permission from authorities.

During interrogation, Remco told police he is a bank employee and had come to Gwalior to attend a wedding. He was to depart for his home country by a flight which was slated to take off at 4:35 pm.

After the GPS device was found in the Dutch citizen's possession, intelligence agencies were alerted and they immediately reached the Maharajpura police station to interrogate him.

Gwalior houses multiple defence installations.

A GPS device uses satellite signals to determine and display one's precise position on Earth. The electronic tool is widely used for navigation, tracking, and mapping purposes.

Possession of a Garmin GPS receiver is prohibited in India and it can only be used with government permission. PTI COR MAS RSY