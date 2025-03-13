Dutch firms eye Karnataka for major R&D investments: Consul General of Netherlands

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Ivot D Vitzervz, Consul General of the Netherlands, stated on Thursday that several Dutch companies are eager to invest in various Research & Development (R&D) sectors in Karnataka.

During a meeting with the State Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, the Consul General mentioned that multiple Dutch companies had expressed interest in investing in Karnataka following Patil’s visit to the Netherlands.

The minister had led a delegation and conducted roadshows there ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025.

"NXP Semiconductors has shown interest in investing USD 1 billion in R&D initiatives in the state during their visit to the Netherlands," Patil said in a statement.

He emphasised that follow-up meetings would be held in the coming days to advance the project proposals.

The minister highlighted that Karnataka accounts for 9 per cent of the total investments made by Dutch companies in India.

He also noted that Philips has expanded its operations at its Yelahanka campus with an additional investment of Euro 50 million.

Additionally, the Consul General was briefed on investment opportunities in the upcoming KWIN City project, which is expected to attract further Dutch investments, Patil added. PTI AMP SSK ROH