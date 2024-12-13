Dutee Chand escapes unhurt in road accident

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Sprinter Dutee Chand escaped unhurt after a truck hit her car near OMP Square in Cuttack, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Dutee was returning to Bhubaneswar from her native Jajpur district with a friend. Her luxury car suffered damage in the accident, they said.

Dutee stopped the truck which was trying to flee from the accident site. She contacted the Madhupatna police station which reached the spot and detained the truck driver for questioning.

"When we tried to stop the truck driver from fleeing, he used filthy language," Dutee said.

Advertisment

Dutee Chand and her friend were rescued to safety, police said. PTI AAM AAM RG