Duty-bound to comply with Supreme Court order on 'clock' symbol: NCP

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said it was duty-bound to comply with the Supreme Court order on the "clock" symbol.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan has directed the NCP to publish a disclaimer in newspapers, including Marathi ones, that the issue of allocation of "clock" symbol was pending in court. The disclaimer is to be published within 36 hours of the court order.

The SC gave the directive while hearing the pleas of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP over the purported use and misuse of the symbol.

Reacting to the SC ruling, which has come just two weeks ahead of the assembly polls, NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said in Mumbai his party has been complying with the apex court order from time to time.

"We are duty-bound to comply with the SC order," he asserted.

Clyde Crasto, a spokesperson of the opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), said appropriate action should be taken against the rival faction if the order was not complied with.

The SC, during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, had given a similar directive to put disclaimer that the clock symbol was sub-judice, but the order was not followed properly, Crasto said.

The disclaimer was put in very small letters, he claimed.

"Even now, if the order was not complied with, appropriate action should be taken against the Ajit Pawar-led NCP," Crasto demanded. PTI MR RSY