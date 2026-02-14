Duty-bound to wipe out all forms of terrorism from nation: CRPF DG

Pulwama (J-K), Feb 14 (PTI) On the anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh emphasised the force's commitment to eliminating all forms of terrorism in the country.

"The CRPF is duty-bound to wipe out all forms of terrorism from the country," Singh told reporters after paying tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel, who were killed in the terror attack at Lethpora here in south Kashmir district.

The CRPF top brass, along with senior officers from the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, laid floral tributes to the fallen CRPF personnel on the seventh anniversary of the attack.

"We lost our 40 brave jawans on this day. We are here near the spot (of the attack) to pay homage to the martyrs," the CRPF DG said.

Singh highlighted that the CRPF family and the CRPF Pariwar Kalyan Sanastha are standing firmly with the families of the martyrs.

"During this period, we have provided several resources to the families of the martyrs. We allocated housing where needed; a total of 19 families have been provided homes, and land has been given to several other families in coordination with the respective state governments," he added.

He further noted that the CRPF and CRPF Pariwar Kalyan Sanastha are covering the full cost of education for the children of these families and will continue to do so.

"All children will receive compassionate appointments as they reach adulthood. Families have been granted approximately Rs 2.25 to Rs 3 crore in relief from the government," he said.

To address the genuine concerns of martyr families, a Veer Pariwar App has been launched. The CRPF Welfare Directorate maintains active communication with all martyr families to meet their needs, Singh said.

The CRPF chief said the force lost eight of its personnel in various operations last year.

"We are in contact with their families as well and remain dedicated to their welfare, addressing all their needs. I assure all martyr families that the CRPF stands with them and will strive to fulfil their requirements," he added.

The attack occurred on February 14, 2019, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus, which was part of a convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. PTI SSB MPL MPL