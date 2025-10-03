DVC 'manufactured' flood-like situation on Bijoya Dashami, alleges Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing 65,000 cusecs of water allegedly without prior intimation to the state government, accusing the agency of deliberately creating a flood-like situation in south Bengal districts during Bijoya Dashami celebrations on September 2.

In a strongly worded social media post, Banerjee described the discharge as "reckless" and "shameful", saying it had put "millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril".

"Bijoya Dashami marks the close of Durga Puja - a time for joy, cheer and renewed hope. Yet, instead of allowing the people of West Bengal to conclude the festival in peace, the DVC released 65,000 cusecs of water without any prior notice to the state. This reckless act is nothing short of an attempt to inflict misery during our sacred festivities," Banerjee said in the post.

Calling it "absolutely unacceptable", the chief minister alleged that the release amounted to a "disaster manufactured by the DVC" rather than a natural calamity.

"By releasing water without intimation, the DVC has placed millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril. This is not a natural calamity, it is a disaster manufactured by the DVC," she said.

Issuing a defiant warning, Banerjee said, "Let me be clear: I will not allow anyone to carry out a Bisarjan (immersion) of Bengal. Every conspiracy against our people will be resisted with full force. Truth will prevail over deceit and good will triumph over evil. Joy Maa Durga!" State officials had said the discharge from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs flowed into the Durgapur barrage and downstream areas, raising fears of inundation in parts of Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

District administrations have been put on alert and asked to monitor vulnerable riverbank zones.

The DVC, a central government agency, has not issued an immediate response.

In previous instances, it has defended its release decisions as technical requirements tied to inflows and dam safety.

Banerjee has repeatedly accused the DVC of mismanagement of floodwaters in recent years, alleging lack of dredging and poor coordination with the state government.

Established in 1948, the DVC is an integrated power major spread across a command area of 24,235 sq km in West Bengal and Jharkhand. PTI PNT NN