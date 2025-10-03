DVC water discharge increases from Maithon, Panchet reservoirs

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Water released from Maithon and Panchet reservoirs of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) rose to 70,000 cusecs on Friday, higher than in previous days, triggering flood concerns in several South Bengal districts already reeling under continuous rain, officials said.

Earlier in the day, 59,075 cusecs of water were discharged from Durgapur Barrage along with additional flows through its irrigation canals. With the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Bengal due to a depression, officials warned that inflows into the Damodar river could rise further, forcing DVC to increase water discharge.

With festivities just over, fears of fresh flooding have resurfaced.

"Rainfall is continuing in Jharkhand, leading to discharge there. Water from nearby rivers and streams is also flowing into the Damodar, pushing up its level. Hence, the discharge from Durgapur Barrage has been increased," said an official of the Irrigation Department.

DVC's water release impacts Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah and Bankura districts of West Bengal.

According to IMD, the districts of Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura may witness heavy showers. PTI BSM RG