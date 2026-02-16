Dwarka road crash victim's mother says son killed by reckless driving for 'reels'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka earlier this month has alleged in a social media post that her son was mowed down by a recklessly driven car.

She claimed that the car, an SUV, was being driven by a minor for stunts for social media fame, even as police said the case remains under investigation.

In a video message, the mother of Sahil Dhaneshra, said she raised her son as a single parent but lost him to someone's recklessness.

"I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said in the video, appealing to media organisations and residents of Dwarka to support her in seeking justice.

She also urged parents to be vigilant about road safety and appealed to the public to come forward in her support.

On February 3, the police filed a case at Dwarka South Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.

The same day around 11.57 am a fatal accident was reported to have happened near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.

The police at the spot found an SUV, a car and a motorcycle in an accidental condition. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was found dead at the spot.

Ajit Singh, who had parked his taxi on a roadside, was taken to IGI Hospital in an injured state. The final medical opinion on his medico-legal case (MLC) is awaited, the police said.

During investigation, the SUV driver, identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, was found without a driving licence and was apprehended.

The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

The police said he was granted interim bail on February 10 by the JJB on the ground that he was a class 10 student and due to appear for his exams.

All three vehicles involved in the accident were seized and mechanically inspected, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected, the police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the SUV allegedly collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction before hitting a roadside parked car. PTI SSJ VN VN