Dwarka Scorpio Accident

New Delhi (PTI): The father of the minor accused in the recent SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka has expressed deep remorse over the incident, apologising to the victim's mother and saying he is "ready to abide by the decision of the judiciary".

The accident occurred in Dwarka area on February 3 when a speeding SUV, allegedly being used to film a social media video, collided with a motorcycle and a taxi. The crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old Sahil and left a cab driver seriously injured.

The accused, a 17-year-old boy, was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

Speaking to PTI, the father said he was away from the capital on a business when the incident took place.

"I was in Gorakhpur for work when I got a call on February 3 informing that my son had met with an accident. I returned to Delhi immediately and received the details from the police," he said.

Expressing grief over Sahil's death, the father said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

"I sincerely apologise to the mother who lost her son. I am ready to seek her forgiveness and will follow whatever decision the law and judiciary make," he said. He added that as a parent, he could understand the pain the bereaved family is experiencing.

Overcome with emotion, he said, "I do not dare to face the grieving mother because I can never undo her loss."

He maintained that his commercial vehicles are operated by managers and drivers, and that all related records are transparent and verifiable. He described the incident as a "big mistake" by his son and vowed it would never happen again.

The Delhi Police have booked the father under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act for allowing a minor to drive.

A fresh video of the aftermath surfaced on social media on Wednesday. Recorded by a passerby, the video shows the victim lying on the road and the SUV at the crash site. The accused and his sister are also seen stopped by locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused initially claimed to be 19, but document verification proved he is a minor.

"His father was bound down and will be charge-sheeted for allowing the minor to drive a vehicle. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.