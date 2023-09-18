Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets wife of man killed in social media post-linked communal violence in Satara village

Pune, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited Pusesawali village in Satara district, which was rocked by communal violence recently resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Advertisment

Pawar met the wife of deceased Noorul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar and expressed condolence, a kin said.

"Shikalgar was the only son of his parents and his wife is seven months pregnant," the kin said.

Shikalgar was killed and 10 persons were injured after communal violence broke out on September 10 in the village following an objectionable social media post and a mosque was attacked.

Police have so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the violence.

The probe into the objectionable post and the violence was underway, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh. PTI SPK BNM BNM