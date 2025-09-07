Dy CM Choudhary announces five marla plots to rain-affected families in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday conducted an extensive inspection of the rain-affected areas here to assess the situation on the ground and extend support to the affected families.

Accompanied by cabinet minister Satish Sharma and National Conference Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, Choudhary visited Rah, Saylote, Pargwal, Barkhal, Malabala and Narsingh pura areas and interacted with displaced families.

Highlighting the need for long-term solutions, the deputy CM announced the allocation of five Marla plots on stable land to affected families, subject to feasibility tests by the department of geology and mining.

He stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive geological audit of the entire region to identify vulnerable zones and prevent future disasters caused by cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.

Earlier Choudhary visited Kangri Panchayat in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district and met the bereaved family that recently lost a mother and daughter in a tragic wall collapse and distributed relief cheques worth Rs 4 lakh from Chief Minister Relief fund.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Choudhary assured the family that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance for their rehabilitation.

The deputy CM also visited Rah Saylote Pargwal, and Narsingh pura and other adjoining villages of Pargwal, where he took stock of the widespread damages caused by heavy rains and landslides in areas mentioned.

He reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and directed officials to expedite aid distribution and infrastructure restoration.

The leaders listened to grievances related to drainage, road safety, and embankments, assuring the public that their concerns will be addressed promptly.

Sharma said “this is a difficult time for our people, but I assure you that no family will be left unattended.

“The government is taking every possible step to provide relief, restore essential services, and support the affected households in rebuilding their lives,” he said.

He also directed the Public Works Department and Rural Development Departments to initiate urgent restoration of damaged roads, culverts, and internal link roads to ensure smooth connectivity and facilitate swift relief distribution.

NC Provincial President Gupta urged party workers to remain steadfast in their outreach and continue serving as a vital link between the affected population and local administration.

Later, the deputy CM along with Sharma and Gupta visited the house of Krishan Lal at Chowki Choura and expressed condolence over the death of four persons in Chisoti cloudburst on August 14.

They also conveyed condolences on behalf of chief minister Omar Abdullah and assured them full support of the government.

The deputy CM assured the people that he will personally monitor the progress of relief and rehabilitation work.