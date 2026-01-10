Dy CM Maurya terms Congress as 'mother of corruption', claims SP's wipe out in 2027 UP elections

Bareilly (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday termed Congress as the "mother of corruption", and claimed that Samajwadi Party will be completely wiped out in the 2027 state elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bareilly, Maurya claimed that the BJP will register a win in the 2027 Assembly elections, and the Samajwadi Party will be completely wiped out.

Citing the example of Bihar, he said that the public does not like those who practice caste-based and dynastic politics.

Terming the Congress as the mother of corruption, the BJP leader said "Everyone knows that when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he used to say that when we send one rupee from Parliament, only 25 paise reaches the beneficiary." Claiming that corruption has ended in his government, he said, now the entire amount of the schemes directly reaches the beneficiaries.

He also alleged that Congress, SP, and the TMC, all of whom, who hate the name of Lord Ram, hearing his name causes distress and stomach ache to them.

Referring to the MGNREGA, he said that even after spending more than Rs 10 lakh crore, the villages could not be developed. All opposition parties, including the Congress, are opposing the new scheme.

Maurya, who also holds the Rural Development portfolio, said the government's objective with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act (VB-G-RAM-G) is to establish rural employment not merely as a welfare scheme, but as a development-linked guarantee, aligning it with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Act increased the guarantees employment days for each rural household from 100 days to 125 days, a 25 percent increase, with 60 days reserved for agricultural work, he said.

Maurya also said that the list of permissible works, previously comprising over 260 scattered activities, has now been streamlined into four main areas -- water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood assets, and climate protection.

The VB-G RAM G Act, replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) enacted by the UPA government in 2005. PTI COR NAV SHS