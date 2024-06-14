Dy CM Pawar reviews works in Pune, including Phule memorial, wari arrangements

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday held multiple meetings in Pune to review various works in the district, an official said.

He inspected the arrangements for 'Ashadhi Wari Palkhi', an annual pilgrimage on foot by devotees from Alandi-Dehu in Pune district to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

The wari will start from Alandi and Dehu on June 29 and will reach Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

"Pawar instructed the administration to make all the necessary arrangements ahead of the wari. He reviewed the work underway at the memorial of social reformer Savitribai Phule in Bhide Wada. This was where the social icon opened the first school for girls. Pawar asked the administration to expedite the process to develop the memorial and speed up the tendering process," the official said.

He said the memorial will house a facility for various courses for women and a state-of-the art museum based on the life of Savitribai Phule.

Meanwhile, Pawar said a state of the art building will be developed with all modern facilities to function as the Pune commissionerate complex.

The deputy CM also reviewed the traffic situation in Pune and instructed the administration to ensure that no water logging takes place in the event of rains. PTI SPK BNM