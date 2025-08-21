Dy CM Shinde announces toll exemption for vehicles, ST buses ferrying Ganesh devotees to Konkan

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said vehicles of Ganesh devotees going to Konkan and state transport buses ferrying them will be exempted from toll.

The exemption will be from August 23 to September 8 for Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway and roads under the Public Works Department and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A special pass with toll exemption under Ganeshotsav 2025 will be given bearing the details of vehicle number and its owner.

These passes will be available with concerned regional transport authority offices, police department and will also be applicable for return journey, a statement said.

City and rural police and RTOs able been asked to coordinate to provide timely passes to the devotees.

Lakhs of devotees go to their hometown in Konkan to celebrate the annual Ganesh festival which falls in the Bhadrapad month.

The decision will benefit lakhs of devotees, Shinde said. PTI PR BNM