Dy CM Shinde chairs meet on Thane traffic woes; raises concern over Gaimukh ghat road condition

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday chaired a meeting to review the traffic situation in Thane and its adjoining areas and asked all agencies to coordinate for speedy solutions.

Citizens are facing tremendous hardship due to persistent traffic bottlenecks and it is imperative that municipal, traffic, police and public works department personnel work together in a time-bound manner to resolve issues, he said.

He highlighted traffic gridlocks during peak hours on key arterial routes such as Kopri, Majivda, Ghodbunder Road, Gaimukh Ghat to Fountain Hotel stretch, and Shilphata region.

The meeting was attended by Thane collector Shrikrishnath Panchal, Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner Saurabh Rao, police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, among others.

Traffic disruption caused by the deteriorated condition of the road at Gaimukh Ghat had not been solved, which is unacceptable, the Deputy CM said.

He further instructed authorities to design a comprehensive traffic plan for Thane, Bhiwandi, Shilphata and Kopri, which should involve traffic regulation, smart signalling systems, and rerouting strategies to ease congestion.

"Citizens deserve safe and smooth roads. Every official must be accountable for their role in ensuring this," Shinde asserted. PTI COR BNM