Dy CM Shinde helps man injured in road accident

Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Shinde's office said.

A video showed Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital. PTI COR BNM