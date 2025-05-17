Dy CM Shinde reviews monsoon preparedness in Thane

Thane, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy CM and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has directed all agencies to prioritise public safety and complete preparations, including removing dangerous hoardings and cleaning drains, before the onset of monsoon.

Addressing a District Disaster Management Authority's review meeting on Friday, Shinde said the development of the common man is the priority of the state government.

Key directives included drain cleaning, structural audits, and removal of dangerous hoardings, rapid pothole repairs, and securing open manholes.

Shinde called for coordination between the Railways and municipal corporations for effective drainage and mandated comprehensive tree pruning.

Special attention was given to dilapidated schools, temporary shelter preparations, and alternative arrangements for flood-isolated villages, an official release stated on Saturday.

Shinde called for measures to prevent water stagnation in low-lying areas and the readiness of volunteer teams with swimmers. He instructed that NDRF teams from Thane and Kalyan remain stationed in the Thane district until September. PTI COR NSK