Dy CM Shivakumar asks BJP leaders to exert pressure on PM to approve Mekedatu project

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked BJP leaders of the state to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get approval for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river in Ramanagara district.

Shivakumar, also President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said he has come to know that BJP leaders were visiting the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam across river Cauvery in Mandya district.

“I am happy that the BJP friends are going to the KRS. Let them go. They should go to Delhi to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. They should put pressure on the Prime Minister saying that they had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore (during the BJP government in Karnataka). Give all the clearances and permissions. Only then BJP’s fight for Cauvery water will get some value," he told reporters.

Wondering why Rs 1,000 crore was earmarked by the previous BJP government in the budget and why the clearances were not taken, the Deputy CM said the BJP should first get those approval first.

Regarding taking an all-party delegation to the Centre to press the State's case on Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said he has written letters to the opposition parties, requesting them to follow up on the matter.

"Once the Prime Minister gives his approval (for the meeting), we will immediately take the delegation there (Delhi)," he said.