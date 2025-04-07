Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin announces Rs 2.50 crore assistance for Chennai Press Club

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced Rs 2.50 crore assistance on behalf of the state government to the Chennai Press Club to imrpove its infrastructure.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, presiding over an event here on Sunday, distributed prizes to winners of a cricket tournament held by the Chennai Press Club. On the occasion, he announced that as per the advise of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rs 2.50 crore would be allotted on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government to improve the infrastructure of the Chennai Press Club.

The Chennai Press Club thanked both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister for the financial assistance to improve the infrastructure. PTI VGN ADB