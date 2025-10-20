Dy CM Vikramarka, Forest Minister Surekha, other leaders wish Telangana CM on Deepavali

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali wished Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Deepavali on Monday.

Vikramarka and other leaders met the CM at his residence here on Monday evening, an official release said.

The meeting of Surekha and her husband with the CM assumes significance as Surekha's daughter recently alleged that her family was being targeted by "Reddy leaders" as they were from a backward class community.

High drama unfolded at the residence of Surekha here on October 15 night when police arrived to take custody of the minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth, who was recently terminated over alleged irregularities.

Based on information that Sumanth was present at the minister's residence, Task Force personnel (a wing of police) reached there on October 15 night to pick him up as part of an inquiry, police sources had said, declining to elaborate further over the matter.

However, Surekha’s daughter, Konda Sushmitha, "confronted and questioned" the police move to take Sumanth into custody. She had objected to police in plainclothes at their home and demanded them produce the warrant. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Subsequently, the minister and Sumanth left the house in a car. Later speaking to reporters, Sushmitha had alleged that her family was being targeted by "Reddy leaders" as they were from a Backward Class.

"We came to know on Wednesday that Sumanth was removed as an OSD. Allegations were levelled against him of threatening a representative of a cement company with a weapon to extort money. It is a conspiracy to get a statement from Sumanth that he threatened the representative on the instance of my father Konda Murali and to implicate my father," she alleged.

The government recently terminated the services of Sumanth over allegations of misconduct and corruption. Sumanth was initially appointed as an OSD in the Telangana Pollution Control Board. He was subsequently deputed to the office of the forest minister.