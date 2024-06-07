Dy director of education to oversee functioning of CCTVs installed in Delhi govt school: DoE

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Directorate of Education has issued an order deputing deputy director of education (school) as an overall in-charge of command control centre for effective monitoring and functioning of CCTVs cameras installed in the Delhi government schools.

According to the order, the DyDE (school) is assigned the charge of command control centre with immediate effect and to ensure all the staff deployed by the different branches of the directorate are assigned the work for the effective functioning and monitoring of CCTVs cameras in the schools.

A daily report in the prescribed format is to be prepared and reported to additional director of education (school), it said.

The DyDE (school) will ensure that nodal officer appointed at the centre shall obtain action taken report on any untoward incident, if any from head of the school and report to the higher authority for further directions, the order said.

The nodal officer will oversee the functionality of the DGS live application, to be made operational in future, for providing live stream access of CCTV footage to the parents on their mobile phone. In case of any discrepancy in the DGS live application, the same may be taken up with the service provider for rectification with the approval of the competent authority, it stated.

The nodal officer shall co-ordinate with head of the schools in providing the CCTV footage of any incident at the earliest to the police for speedy investigation of the incident with the approval of the competent authority, the order added. PTI NIT NB NB