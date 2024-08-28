Dyal Singh Evening College signs MoU with Vietnam's Nam Can Tho University

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College has signed an agreement with the Nam Can Tho University in Vietnam to foster academic and cultural exchange, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This collaboration aims to attract more Vietnamese students to the university, it said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Principal of Dyal Singh Evening College Bhawna Pandey and Vice Rector of Nam Can Tho University Tran Thi Thu.

The agreement was signed at the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 during the Namaste Vietnam Festival.

Under the MoU both institutions plan to promote academics and research in economics, business, and information technology, the statement said.

The agreement also includes provisions for developing and exchanging educational resources, curriculum, best practices, joint research initiatives, academic publications, and technology transfer, it added.

During the event, Consul General of India, Ho Chi Minh City, Madan Mohan Sethi highlighted that every year, around 2,00,000 Vietnamese students seek educational opportunities abroad. This collaboration aims to attract more Vietnamese students to the Delhi University, he said.

The Namaste Vietnam Festival was started in 2022 to strengthen ties between India and Vietnam through educational and cultural exchange. This year's event saw participation from 28 universities in India and 17 universities in Vietnam.

Dyal Singh Evening College was the sole representative from the University of Delhi at the event and one of only two institutions to sign an MOU with a Vietnamese university, according to the statement.