DyCM inaugurates 913 new buildings of Anganwadi centres across Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday inaugurated 913 new buildings of Anganwadi centres in different parts of the state through virtual mode.

The DyCM Parida said the government will construct buildings for all Anganwadi centres which are running in temporary accommodations.

"Where government land is not available, we will buy private land and construct buildings for the Anganwadi centres," she said.

Several Anganwadi centres didn't have their own building, for which they could not store their playing items, books and other items in a proper manner. So the chief minister had directed that all anganwadi centres will have their own buildings, Parida said.

As per the advice of the CM, all 74,224 Anganwadi centres in the state will be converted into 'Sakhyam Anganwadis' in a mission mode, she added.

During the meeting, Parida directed the district collectors, who virtually attended the function, to pay special attention to the Anganwadi centres, which are running in buildings with deplorable condition.

The deputy chief minister expressed satisfaction that more than three lakh people have joined the "Let's visit Anganwadi" campaign, making it a mass movement.

Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water minister advised the officials to give special emphasis on cleanliness and drinking water facilities in the Anganwadi centres.

He said that the inauguration of new Anganwadi centres is the foundation for the 'Vikasit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047'.

Among the districts, 90 new buildings have been inaugurated in Kalahandi district, followed by 77 in Balasore, 72 in Ganjam, 68 in Puri, 61 in Khurda, and 56 in Nayagarh.