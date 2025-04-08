DyCM urges Finance Commission for Green bonus, climate-resilient infra in Arunachal

Itanagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday told the 16th Finance Commission members about the urgent need for dedicated funding to support climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster management, restoration of drying springs, and critical water sources for rural communities in the state.

Mein, who holds the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, in the meeting with Finance Commission members, voiced serious concerns over the state's heightened vulnerability to natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and the broader impacts of climate change.

Finance Commission member Annie George Mathew, along with fellow members Dr Manoj Panda and Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, is on a five-day visit to the state for consultations.

Emphasising Arunachal's rich natural wealth, including its forest cover which spans approximately 79 per cent of its geographical area, he highlighted the state's vital contribution to the nation's environmental objectives.

He urged the Commission to recognise the cost of forest preservation and recommended a 'Green Bonus' to compensate the state for its pivotal role in carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.

On the infrastructure front, Mein pointed to the challenges posed by the region's difficult mountainous terrain, which leads to high delivery costs. He called for these unique constraints to be reflected in the Commission's allocation formula, particularly through a revised Cost Disability Index tailored to Arunachal's needs.

Citing the state's strategic location, sharing over 1,800 kilometres of international borders with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, the deputy chief minister proposed the development of 'Model Border Villages' with essential infrastructure including roads, power, healthcare, and education facilities.

Touching upon economic development, Mein advocated for greater investment in agriculture, with a focus on multi-cropping, improved irrigation systems, and value-chain development for horticultural produce.

He also sought support for hydropower development, noting Arunachal's untapped hydropower potential exceeding 58,000 MW, which he said could bolster both national energy security and regional progress.

Mein urged the Commission to consider Arunachal's low population density, vast geographical expanse, and high development costs while deciding on financial devolution, to ensure equity and adequacy in resource distribution.

Reiterating the state's commitment to India's vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Mein expressed confidence that, with the Commission's support, Arunachal Pradesh could emerge as India's eastern gateway, a green growth leader, and a resilient and empowered state.

The meeting provided a crucial platform to highlight Arunachal's unique developmental challenges, needs, and aspirations before the Finance Commission. PTI UPL UPL RG