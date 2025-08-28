DyCM visits flood-hit areas in Jammu, assures relief and restoration measures

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday inspected the fourth Tawi bridge damaged due to flash floods and assured affected people that the government will fully support them in relief and rehabilitation.

Following relentless rainfall in Jammu, the water levels in Tawi river surged, washing away a portion of the road patch connecting the fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar. Several vehicles had slid into the gorge on the affected section of the bridge on Tuesday.

Choudhary, who conducted whirlwind visits of flood-affected areas in Jammu city, inspected the bridge to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding.

He assured that the government stands firmly with the affected families and will extend all necessary relief measures.

"There is huge loss. It cannot be repaired in a day. It will take time. Omar Abdullah visited the city on yesterday. I am visiting here today. This is to assure people that the government will fully support them in relief and rehabilitation," he told reporters.

Asserting that they were not there to get photographed for TRPs, he said, "Our aim is to provide relief to the people and ensure that traffic is restored on this bridge." Choudhary emphasised the Omar-led administration’s commitment to rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration. He further stated that any additional support required would be formally requested from the Centre. PTI AB RUK RUK