DYFI flags at temple festival in Kerala: TDB orders vigilance probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth on Saturday said that a vigilance probe has been ordered into the alleged display of DYFI flags and performance of songs glorifying the CPI(M) at a temple festival in Kollam district recently.

Prasanth told a TV channel that the display of political flags or symbols inside temples is strictly prohibited by the courts and a circular regarding that was sent by the Board to all the places of worship under its control.

The TDB president said that it was the management committee of the temple which organised the festival programmes and as soon as the Board came to know about the incident, a notice was ordered to be issued to them.

"We have also ordered a vigilance probe into the matter and once its report comes, strict action will be taken against those at fault," he said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is a youth organisation of CPI(M).

He further said that last week a vigilance report was received regarding RSS drills being held at a temple in Perumbavoor and "we took the same stand there too -- that political parties flags, symbols or activities will not be permitted inside temples".

TDB member A Ajikumar said that a meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held here on March 19 and this issue will be discussed there.

"Our stand is very clear, no temple festival should turn into a platform for political activities, flags or symbols. It is our clear policy. Strict action will be taken for its violation. The Board has no political affiliations," he added.