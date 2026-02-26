DYFI leader Chintha Jerome, 55 others booked over provocative slogans during protest in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) DYFI state committee member Chintha Jerome and 55 others were booked on Thursday for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a protest over injuries sustained by Health Minister Veena George following a KSU agitation, police said.

The case relates to a protest march organised by the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), from Pallimukku to Vendaramukku on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR, the protesters allegedly raised slogans containing threats to life and disrupted traffic during the march.

They also allegedly destroyed Congress flex boards, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Congress leader, and police are working to identify all participants in the protest, officials added. PTI TBA SSK