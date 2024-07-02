DYFI protest in Kerala capital against irregularities in NEET exam

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2 (PTI) Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Tuesday took out a march to the office of the Accountant General (AG) here in protest against the irregularities in the NEET entrance exam.

Holding up placards, which said 'NEET is not very neat' and 'stop playing with students' lives', the protestors marched to the AG's office where DYFI leaders blamed the Narendra Modi government for the recent problems in connection with the medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

They also demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister and a probe into the irregularities.

The protestors raised these demands in front of barricades set up by the police to stop them from getting close to the AG's office.

DYFI state president V Vaseef, in his speech outside the AG's office, claimed that the irregularities in the NEET exam amounts to cheating the students who worked hard to clear it.

He also alleged that there was large-scale corruption in the conduct of the entrance exam.

"The central government should be ready to investigate it," Vaseef demanded.

He warned of more protest marches across the country till the Centre investigates the irregularities in the conduct of the entrance test.

Last week, the Kerala assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities in the NEET and NET entrance exams conducted by the NTA.

The assembly passed a substantive resolution demanding that the Centre take urgent steps to address the grievances of affected candidates and carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities in the conduct of the entrance exams.

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF were also in agreement that the recently reported irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams call into question the National Testing Agency's (NTA) credibility and its competence to conduct such entrance tests. PTI HMP HMP ROH