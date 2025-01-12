DYFI, SFI hold protest seeking action against those responsible for woman's death at WB hospital

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The youth and students' wings of the CPI(M) on Sunday held a protest in front of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital demanding action against those responsible for the death of a woman at the state-run hospital.

A woman died and four others fell critically ill after the delivery of babies at the hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to order an investigation.

Leading the protest, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee demanded that action be taken against those responsible for the death of the woman at the hospital.

The DYFI and SFI supporters staged a road blockade for some time there to press for their demands.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that her demise was due to the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate on the intravenous (IV) fluid.

The injection is used to replace water and electrolyte loss in patients with low blood volume or low blood pressure.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the hospital authorities were responsible for her death.

After the death of the woman and the deterioration of the health condition of four others, the state government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, a senior official said. PTI AMR ACD