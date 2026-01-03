DYFI slams 'extremist' remark against journalist

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) The DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), has strongly criticised SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan for calling a TV reporter as extremist and said making such remarks goes against the principles of Sree Narayana Dharma.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam is an outfit of backward Ezhava community in the state.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said such statements would only weaken collective efforts for ideological resistance against divisive forces.

"At a time when there is a need for united and strong ideological resistance against attempts by the Sangh Parivar and Jamaat-e-Islami to divide society along religious and caste lines, such statements only weaken collective efforts," the DYFI said.

The federation said no individual or group should make interventions that undermine the unity of the people.

"This is also a time for society to recognise that responses to political or ideological differences should not be communal labelling, especially when all forms of communal politics must be openly opposed," the DYFI state secretariat added.

In the FB post, the Left outfit further urged Vellappally Natesan to withdraw such statements.

The controversy began on Wednesday when a journalist had questioned Natesan about his comments on Malappuram district. Television footage showed Natesan reacting angrily and pushing aside the journalist's microphone, asking him to move away.

At a press conference held on Friday at his residence in Alappuzha, Natesan had said the journalist was an extremist and a spokesperson for Muslims. The SNDP leader claimed that the reporter was an MSF leader and said he had prior information about him.

Natesan also defended his behaviour at Sivagiri, saying the journalist spoke to him in a disrespectful manner. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Friday issued the statement criticising Natesan's remarks. PTI LGK ADB